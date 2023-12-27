Chinese H-20 Stealth Bomber Poses Significant Threat to U.S. Military, Experts Warn

Ambitious Project Aims to Complete China’s Nuclear Triad with Air-Delivered Capability

In a move that heightens concerns within the U.S. military and intelligence community, China’s development of the Xian H-20 stealth bomber emerges as a formidable threat, designed to enhance the nation’s nuclear triad capabilities.

The Xian H-20, a critical component of China’s military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region, is positioned to provide the People’s Liberation Army with air-delivered nuclear capabilities, complementing existing nuclear capabilities in the Rocket Force and Navy.

Stealth and Deep Penetration Focus:

Initial insights into the Xian H-20 project indicate a strategic emphasis on stealth and deep penetration capabilities rather than prioritizing speed and agility. Chinese military planners appear to favor an aircraft that is challenging to detect and equipped to penetrate deep within an adversary’s anti-aircraft defenses, rather than one that relies on outrunning or outmaneuvering enemy fighter jets or anti-aircraft missiles.

Advanced Features:

The Defense Intelligence Agency’s assessments reveal that the Xian H-20 is expected to have an operational range between 4,000 to 5,000 miles. Furthermore, the bomber is anticipated to be equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, enhancing its ability to identify and counter incoming threats, such as anti-aircraft missiles or enemy fighter jets.

Timeline and Operational Capability:

China aims to achieve a fully operational Xian H-20 by the end of the decade, aligning with the timeline for the U.S. Air Force’s future stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider. This development raises concerns about the potential global strategic implications as China progresses in establishing a robust nuclear triad.

Completing the Nuclear Triad:

The Xian H-20 stealth bomber is envisioned as the missing link in China’s nuclear triad, joining the existing capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force and the People’s Liberation Army Navy. By deploying an air-delivered nuclear munition, China aims to establish a comprehensive nuclear deterrence strategy, a concept integral to global military dynamics since the Cold War.

Strategic Significance:

Experts stress that the bomber’s deployment would mark China’s attainment of a credible nuclear triad, dispersing delivery systems across land, sea, and air. This strategic posture enhances survivability and strengthens strategic deterrence, aligning with geopolitical considerations dating back to the Cold War era.

As global tensions evolve, the development of the Xian H-20 adds a complex layer to the geopolitical landscape, raising questions about the balance of power and potential shifts in the strategic calculus of major military players.