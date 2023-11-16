Wedding Horror: Florida Teacher Allegedly Shoots Wife and Brother-in-law in Tennessee Tragedy

A Florida teacher was taken into custody by the police after he allegedly shot his brother-in-law and wife during the weekend while attending a wedding.

The Franklin Police Department reports that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, officers responded to a report of gunfire at the Marriott of Cool Springs. Officers identified two casualties at the scene and started assisting. Cody Wiggins, 29, is the shooting suspect, according to the police, who stated he had left the area before they arrived.

The victims—Wiggins’ brother-in-law and wife—were taken by emergency to Vanderbilt Hospital. There has been no information from the police regarding their condition.

Florida Teacher Arrested for Alleged Wedding Shooting: Faces Multiple Charges as School Takes Swift Action

According to the officers, Wiggins shot the victims with a semi-automatic weapon. At the time of the incident, they were all allegedly in town for a wedding.

Wiggins was taken into custody by the police and charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault aggravated domestic violence, and tampering with evidence. He was then put into the Williamson County Jail.

Wiggins is employed by West Florida High School as an English teacher, according to the Escambia County Public Schools website.

Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard issued the following statement, which WEAR-TV was able to obtain: “The employee will be immediately suspended in accordance with Florida law and the contractual provisions of the Escambia County School District.” As the matter moves toward its conclusion, we will keep collaborating with law enforcement.”