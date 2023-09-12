The 21st century brought about a substantial increase in the number of people using US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps.

In a recent GOBankingRates research of more than 1,000 people, it was discovered that 25% of Americans either presently receive US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP assistance or have in the past.

Approximately 18 million people were registered for the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 2000, up to nearly 42 million today, according to the Pew Research Center.

Americans over 65 are the least likely to have ever received benefits from US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps; almost three out of four of them are either not enrolled now or have never been. The elder millennial generation and the younger Gen X generation (ages 35–44) are most likely to currently receive benefits from the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps.

The main goal of the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP is to keep the alarmingly high percentage of Americans who can’t afford enough food from going hungry, and it succeeds in doing so.

The Food Research and Action Center (FRAC) claims that the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP helps those who are most in need.

According to Rhianna Jones, a registered nurse at CanXida who obtained her nursing degree from Georgia Southern University, food insecurity is a very serious issue for many Americans.

Low-income families can use the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP assistance to have access to a more healthy diet. People with limited resources frequently encounter difficulties finding healthy food security. The US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP benefits aid in resolving this issue.

92% of the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP payments go to households with income at or below the federal poverty level, while about 86% go to households with an aged person, a child, or a person with a disability.

According to Stephanie Palacios, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s director of advocacy and government relations, the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is by far the most successful anti hunger initiative.

Between 1980 and 2008, 7% to 11% of households received the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP assistance, according to Pew. But during the Great Recession, the percentage rose dramatically and reached a high of 18.8%.

When pandemic shutdowns began in March 2020, 37.2 million Americans were enrolled on the US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps or SNAP.

The US Dept of Agriculture Food Stamps reached its peak of 43 million people or 13% of the population in September after only a month at 40.9 million.

