In 2024, the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service will aim to concentrate on targeting richer taxpayers in an effort to recover significant amounts that are owed to the federal government.

The US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service claimed that it would begin pursuing thousands of extremely wealthy tax cheats in the coming months and require them to pony over hundreds of millions of dollars.

The US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service announced its intention to actively pursue 75 significant business partnerships and 1,600 millionaires who consistently avoid paying taxes.

According to the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel, it should be especially upsetting if you pay your taxes on time and discover that wealthier filers are not.

While the partnerships have assets of almost $10 billion on average,each of the rich tax evaders that the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service has set its sights on owes at least $250,000 in back taxes.

In order for the new endeavor to get underway in October of this year, the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service plans to hire an undetermined number of revenue agents to concentrate on the high-end collection cases.

The Biden Administration initiated an offensive campaign earlier this summer, and the crackdown is the next stage of that campaign. In July, the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service said that it had collected $38 million in back taxes from more than 175 high-income people in a short period of time.

Artificial intelligence tools that can identify tax fraud schemes that may be undetectable to the naked eye are also being added to the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service’s arsenal.

The top 1% of US income earners fail to declare more than 20% of their earnings to the IRS,according to a team of university economists and the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service researchers who conducted their study in 2021.

In the upcoming years, the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service will keep going after bigger and wealthier tax evaders with more assistance and funds.

As part of the plan,the US Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service guaranteed that audit rates for people making less than $400,000 a year will not increase.

