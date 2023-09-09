The controversial ties between one of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s closest advisors, Winnie Greco, and Chinese Communist Party-backed organizations.

New York City Mayor Advisor’s Controversial Ties to Chinese Communist Party Spark Concerns

Based on the article of New York Post, it has been uncovered that one of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s trusted advisors, Winnie Greco, has affiliations with Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed organizations. Greco, who currently holds the position of director of Asian affairs and special advisor to Mayor Adams, quietly assumed her role on January 2, 2022, shortly after Adams took office.

Greco’s involvement with Beijing-supported groups like the Dong Guan Association of America and the Fujian Daily Southeast Network has raised eyebrows. Her company also received financial support from the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CCP. Notably, as indicated in the article of Head Topics, Greco has been a regular attendee at events organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, an organization that the State Department has accused of exerting “malign” influence on local leaders.

One of the most noteworthy revelations is Greco’s on-stage performance of “Ode to the Motherland,” a song lauding the Communist regime, in front of New York City Mayor Adams. These revelations come on the heels of reports about secret police stations operated by China within New York, leading to federal indictments of individuals involved.

New York City Mayor Advisor’s Alleged Pro-China Activities in NYC Administration

While it remains uncertain whether Greco received compensation for her consulting work, she has received praise for her efforts in promoting China’s steadfast leader, Xi Jinping. Her visible role alongside New York City Mayor Adams, including appearances at official events and even the swearing-in of the city’s new police commissioner, raises questions about her influence within the administration.

As mentioned in the article of Head Topics, New York City Mayor Adams’s spokesperson vehemently denied Greco’s consulting role, emphasizing her commitment to serving the city and its diverse communities.