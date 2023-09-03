An Extreme Heat Wave May Threaten To Scorch The Midwest And Mid-Atlantic Regions This Labor Day Weekend

Extreme heat wave spreads across US cities this Labor Day Weekend.

Throughout the Midwest and into the mid-Atlantic during the holiday weekend and the beginning of next week, temperatures are expected to reach record highs once more. The latest heat wave comes as summer comes to an end and data starts to indicate how extraordinarily hot the preceding several months have been in some parts of the country.

From the Dakotas to southern Texas, a large portion of the nation was expected to experience oppressive, above average heat wave on Saturday with more heat wave expected throughout the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

AccuWeather reports that when a dome of heat wave forms across the middle of the country in the first days of September, records of heat wave going back nearly a century may be smashed over the long holiday weekend.

According to AccuWeather, high temperatures in the 90s will be common throughout the Plains states over the weekend, with isolated readings approaching 100 degrees.

These temperatures are 10–20 degrees above average historically and are on the verge of breaking heat wave daily records.

By the start of the following week, the Northeast will experience higher temperatures, and a heat wave in New York City is possible.

According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek, several places will see late-summer warmth with high heat wave in the 80s and 90s. It’s likely that New York City and other places that haven’t yet experienced a heat wave may finally cross that off their list next week.

