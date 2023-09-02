Labor Day 2023 Open/Closed Stores; Here’s What You Need to Know

Store openings and closures on Labor Day 2023

Heads Up for the Upcoming Labor Day 2023

As Labor Day 2023 approaches, signifying the unofficial end of summer and a day of relaxation for many, it’s essential to be aware of which stores will be open and closed on this holiday. Whether you’re gearing up for a last-minute beach trip, hosting a neighborhood cookout, or preparing to send the kids back to school, shopping may be on your to-do list.

While the idea of Labor Day is to provide everyone with a day off work, this isn’t the case for everyone. Major retail chains and most restaurants typically remain open to cater to holiday celebrations. Federal workers enjoy an extended weekend, but for the rest, plans may vary.

Based on the article of Country Living, here is the compiled list of stores open on Labor Day 2023. Keep in mind that some may have reduced hours, and certain services like in-store pharmacies may not be available;

Albertson’s

Aldi

Big Lots

Buc-ees

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Dunkin’

Food Lion

Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

Home Depot

Hy-Vee

Kohl’s

Kroger

Lowe’s

McDonald’s

Meijer

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

Rite Aid

Safeway

Sam’s Club

7-Eleven

Shop Rite

Starbucks

Target

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Wawa

Whole Foods

While most national chains remain open, many local stores and restaurants will be closed. For local establishments, check their websites or social media for updated information. Notable exceptions include Costco, which will be closed on Labor Day.

Liquor store hours can vary, as many are state-controlled. States without state-controlled liquor sales and distribution, like Alaska, Arizona, and others, may remain open at the owner’s discretion. Always verify with your local store, as some states, like Kansas, mandate closure on certain holidays, including Labor Day.

Most bank branches will be closed on Labor Day, as it is recognized as a bank holiday. However, digital ATMs and online banking services will continue to be available for your convenience.

Labor Day 2023 is a postal holiday, meaning post offices will be closed, and mail won’t be delivered. Additionally, because Labor Day is a federal holiday, expect state and federal government offices to be closed, as well as schools. Enjoy your holiday and plan accordingly!

What’s Open, What’s Closed, and Where to Check on Labor Day 2023

WBUR has provided list of what’s close and open on Monday, Labor day 2023.

Closed are;

Federal offices

Federal courts

Post offices

State offices

RMV (Registry of Motor Vehicles)

State courts

Municipal offices

Public schools

Libraries

For trash pickup, it’s advisable to check with your local government office or service provider. Boston residents can use an online tool to search for pickup delays based on their address.

Most banks will be closed, although the Massachusetts Bankers Association recommends customers check with their local branch for any adjusted hours of operation.

The stock market will be closed on Labor Day.

Open:

Retail locations

Liquor stores

Supermarkets

For individuals using public transportation, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will implement the following schedule adjustments:

Subways, buses, and The RIDE will adhere to a Sunday schedule.

The commuter rail will operate according to a weekend schedule.

Ferry services will exhibit the following changes: