A 21 year old white man shot three Black people at a Florida Store.

On August 27, a 21 year old white man shot three Black customers at a local Dollar General store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The 21 year old white man had posted racist remarks on social media, according to confirmation from officials, as reported by the Associated Press.

One of the 21 year old white man, Ryan Palmeter‘s victims was shot while she was in her car parked outside a store in Jacksonville; another was struck shortly after he entered the store; and a third victim was struck minutes later, according to the sheriff of Jacksonville.

21 year old white man, Palmeter had bought his firearms legally despite being involuntarily confined for a mental health evaluation in 2017.

The shooting began just before 2:00 p.m. ET that day, and the 21 year old white man used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to carry out the killings.

The store was close to Edward Waters University, an HBCU, where a security guard also claimed to have seen the 21 year old white man on campus.

The 21 year old white man departed the premises immediately after being asked to identify himself, but put on a vest and mask before doing so, raising questions about his intentions for the school.

After killing the three victims, the 21 year old white man Palmeter committed suicide.

Sheriff T.K. Waters named the victims of the attack of the 21 year old white man on a Dollar General on Saturday as 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, who was shot while in her car, and staff member A.J. Laguerre, 19, who was shot as he attempted to run, and Jerrald Gallion, 29, a customer who was shot as he entered the business in a neighborhood with a high concentration of Black people.

