Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Boston | Here’s What You Need To Know

Let’s unveil the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston, the capital and largest city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, is one of the oldest, richest, and most culturally significant cities in the United States, was founded in 1630. Despite having a rich history and a diverse population, lies behind some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston.

Boston, one of the major historic cities in America, features beautiful waterfront views, top-notch museums, and a thriving economy. Colonial Boston was important to the establishment of the United States and continues to be a significant part of New England’s culture and economy today.

Despite having a rich history and a diverse population, the city is one of the most violent in Massachusetts and, regrettably, ranks among the top six places in the country for hate crimes.

These instances occur throughout different areas that are considered the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston, dimming the city’s generally gleaming reputation.

Being aware of your surroundings is essential when traveling through the city, especially if you are a member of a minority group or are unfamiliar with the culture. Always travel in groups after dark, and keep up with the latest crime statistics in the area. But don’t let these difficulties stop you from enjoying Boston’s charm.

It is not a city to stay away from at all! Yet it is still wise to avoid and be cautious to specific areas in the city that are considered as the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston if you’re thinking about moving there or visiting.

Here’s a list of locations that might not be the ideal pick for your trip and new home to assist you make an informed choice.

READ ALSO: Salary Expectation: American Workers Expect $79,000 Salary To Accept A New Job

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Boston: A Guide For Your Travel

Central

Central is considered as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston.

Despite having a population of about 33,000 people right in the middle of the city, this region is regarded as the worst in all of Boston.

With a violent crime rate 321% greater than the national average, Central has an outrageously high violent crime rate which makes it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston.

Although Central has a high crime rate, there are several tourist attractions there, including arenas, museums, and other historical monuments.

Roxbury

Another most dangerous heighborhoods in Boston is Roxbury.

The high incidence of violent crimes, gang activity, and property crime in this Boston neighborhood is widely recognized. Roxbury, which has 63,672 residents, has a crime rate that is 237% greater than the state’s average.

In addition, despite certain areas of the neighborhood being renovated, a large portion of this community is in deterioration and urban degradation.

South End

South End is also considered as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston.

With 34,304 residents, South End has a 169% higher crime rate than the state average. While property crime is a frequent occurrence in South End, violent crime is not very common there.

Residents are cautioned not to leave personal items in their automobiles because they are frequently stolen into. South End still has an average property price of $568,400 despite having a high crime rate.

North Dorchester

With a population of 27,791, North Dorchester has a crime rate that is 156% higher than the national average which makes it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston.

With low-quality schools and middling employment opportunities, North Dorchester is a generally low-income neighborhood. With property crimes like theft and vehicle theft being the most frequent, violent crime still poses a moderate threat.

Mattapan

With a population of 39,010, Mattapan has a 141% higher crime rate than the state average.

Automobile break-ins, larceny, and theft are frequently committed in Mattapan, which has a high rate of property crime which considers it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Boston.

Although this is the case, Mattapan is still seen as a promising area that is being revitalized. Public housing and modest homes continue to make up a significant portion of Mattapan’s housing stock

READ ALSO: Most Dangerous Cities in Maine: Exploring The Dark Corners Of The Pine Tree State