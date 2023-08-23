Most Dangerous Cities in Maine: Exploring The Dark Corners Of The Pine Tree State

Get to know the most dangerous cities in Maine, the Vacationland.

The northeasternmost US state, Maine, is renowned for its rugged coastline, marine heritage, and natural places, and isn’t all lobsters and sunshine. The bleak reality of crime is being grappled with in some of the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Maine, a state in northern New England, is regarded as having the most eastern location.

Maine is the ninth least populous state in the union but has the greatest total area of any in New England.

Its largest city is Portland, a harbor town on the coast that can be reached by car from both the New Hampshire coast and even the heart of Boston.

The stunning, rugged, jagged coast of Maine is renowned for producing some of the best lobsters in the world.

However, not everything in the state is sunshine and lobsters, since some areas are regarded as the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Most Dangerous Cities in Maine: A Quick Glimpse

Biddeford (Yorktown County)

One of the earliest European settlements in the United States was Biddeford, a little community on the coast of Maine, where the first Europeans landed in 1616.

City Center and Biddeford West are the less secure areas of Biddeford.

With a current population of 21,530, it serves as the county’s commercial hub.

The prevalence of crime typically rises as the population grows. There is no exception to this rule in Biddeford, where the city’s crime rate is much higher than the average for Maine and slightly higher than the national rate which considers it as one of the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Compared to other areas in the state, Biddeford residents and visitors have twice as much of a probability of becoming victims of property crime.

Waterville (Kennebec County)

Despite the fact that its population has been steadily growing since 2011, the city of Waterville is one of the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Although a higher proportion of its population have doctorates than the average US city, a sizeable portion of its citizens earn less than $10,000 annually.

With 2,497 crimes committed against property per 100,000 inhabitants, Waterville has one of the highest rates in the state, which considers it as one of the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Aggravated assault, robbery, car theft, burglary, larceny, and violent crime rates in Waterville are higher than the state average in all of these categories which considers it as one of the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Another intriguing fact about Waterford is that women outnumber men by a 53 to 46% ratio. Over and beyond the state and national norms, this discrepancy is higher.

Bangor (Penobscot County)

In Maine, Bangor ranks third in terms of population.

It was established as the Kendeskeag Plantation and is known as the Queen City of the East.

With a 1 in 22 probability of becoming a victim of property crime in Bangor, the city has some of the highest property crime figures in the whole state.

Bangor has around twice as many violent crimes as the state average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Bangor’s rates of violent crime are around twice those of the state of Maine, but they are roughly half those of the nation.

Among Bangor’s more violent neighborhoods is the Broadway Historic District.

Presque Isle (Aroostook County)

Presque Isle, a small community in northern Maine, strikes the ideal mix between the cozy, intimate atmosphere of a small town with a fairground and the modern conveniences you’d find in a big metropolis, such as three colleges, the Northern Maine Regional Airport, the Aroostook Centre Mall, and the Aroostook Centre Mall

Although the largest city in the county, Presque Isle, has a low unemployment rate and affordable housing, its poverty rate is significantly higher than the national average.

Presque Isle residents experience property crime rates that are 50% higher than the state average while experiencing violent crime rates that are 60% higher than the national average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Maine.

Presque Isle’s Campbell and Maysville neighborhoods are typically the least secure.

