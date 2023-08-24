Lebanon Police Department Arrested A Salem Woman Over Bomb Threats Made To The Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital

Woman arrested by the Lebanon Police Department over bomb threats to a hospital.

After making bomb-related threats against the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, a 49-year-old lady from Salem was detained by the Lebanon Police Department.

The Lebanon Police Department reported that after making a false bomb threat to a hospital, a Salem lady has been taken into custody.

In response to a suspected bomb threat, officers from the Lebanon Police Department were dispatched to the hospital on Wednesday, August 23, approximately 9 a.m., according to a press statement from the Lebanon Police Department.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, Anna Leigh Karren, 49, called the hospital and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and claimed to be on her way to the North Santiam Highway location with a bomb.

When the Lebanon Police Department arrived, they set up the area while dispatch started to investigate the call and locate Karren.

The Lebanon Police Department discovered that Karren was probably south of Lebanon.

No bomb-making supplies or other weapons were discovered by the Lebanon Police Department despite the fact that when detectives got in touch with her, she allegedly acknowledged making statements about utilizing a bomb.

Two counts of first-degree disorderly conduct and harassment led to the arrest of Karren.

Karren was brought to the Linn County Jail following her arrest on two counts of first-degree disorderly conduct and one count of harassment.

The Lebanon Police Department stated that it had no prior interactions with Karren.

