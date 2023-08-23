Unintended Consequences: Shooting in Albuquerque Claims Life of Sleeping 5-Year-Old

The shooting in Albuquerque occurred while the 5-year-old girl was sleeping inside a trailer home.

Four teenagers are facing charges in relation to a drive-by shooting that occurred in the southwestern part of Albuquerque, leading to the tragic and unintentional death of a 5-year-old girl.

According to an article published by AP News, four teenagers have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in southwest Albuquerque that tragically resulted in the unintended death of a 5-year-old girl. The incident occurred while she was sleeping inside a trailer home.

The targeted individual was a teenage boy living in the same trailer, who had an ongoing feud with one of the charged teens, stemming from middle school. This dispute had escalated over time.

Police authorities clarified that the shooting was not a random event. They established that the teenage resident of the targeted trailer was the intended victim.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, are currently in custody, while two brothers, aged 15 and 17, connected to the shooting are still being sought by the police. The identities of the four teenagers involved are not disclosed due to their status as juveniles.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. on August 13 when the four teens, in two stolen vehicles, entered a mobile home park.

According to an article by KWTX, gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward the trailer where Galilea Samaniego and her sisters were sleeping. Tragically, Galilea was hit in the head by a bullet and later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The police were able to connect the four suspects to multiple incidents involving the same group of juveniles. The teenagers are facing charges including murder, conspiracy, shooting at an occupied building, firing from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

In response to the tragic loss of Galilea Samaniego, arrangements have been made for a fundraiser to support her burial services.