Worst Neighborhoods in San Francisco — Be Aware!

Unveil the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

San Francisco, one of America’s most famous cities, is a well-liked tourist attraction and an influential economic base. People travel to work in the city from all around the bay area because it is home to numerous tech titans and large corporations.

San Francisco is a wonderful city that is full of amenities and fascinating things to do. Its population, entertainment choices, and fine eating establishments all enjoy a rich diversity.

Like any large metropolis, certain areas are thought to be safer than others. Every neighborhood has its fair mix of law-abiding residents and prospective criminals, but some places appear to have a higher concentration of both factors, elevating the risk of residing in or visiting those places.

Unfortunately, while having a picturesque setting with a glittering bay in the distance, San Francisco has a high crime rate and an unfavorable reputation as a city to live in due to the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

This information is being provided not to terrify the citizens but to make tourists aware of the crime zones so they may take the necessary precautions to avoid becoming victims while they’re in the areas that are considered as the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

READ ALSO: Car Insurance In North Carolina Faces A Rate Hike

Worst Neighborhoods in San Francisco: An Overview

Tenderloin

One of the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco is the Tenderloin District.

With a population of 39,000 people and a violent crime rate almost 270% greater than the national average, the region is located in Downtown San Francisco.

The Tenderloin neighborhood is well recognized for having a high crime rate. This location regularly reports on suspicious activities including vehicle theft.

The area is notorious for significant and violent crimes, such as assaults, robberies, and drug offenses. The significant number of police calls to this region confirms its reputation as one of the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

You should exercise caution when walking through the area even if it is one of San Francisco’s historic districts.

Mission

Despite its vibrant and diverse culture, the Mission District does have a higher crime rate that needs to be addressed making it as one of the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

The district’s crime rate is 36% higher than the national average, with a one in 26 risk of becoming a victim of a crime.

The majority of the crime in 2022, with over 6,000 cases, was property crime, despite the fact that violent crimes were common. For every 100,000 residents, there are approximately 10.68 crimes committed each day.

The estimated rate of violent crimes is 438 per 100,000 persons, while the expected rate of property crimes is 3,459 per 100,000, which considers this district as one of the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco. In this neighborhood, crime rates spiked during the COVID outbreak but have subsequently decreased.

South of Market

The crime rate in the South of Market neighborhood is 67% higher than the national average.

The likelihood of becoming a victim of crime in this area is one in twenty-one, with almost thirteen crimes occurring each day per 100,000 residents.

Property crimes are reported at a rate of 4,234 per 100,000, compared to 536 violent offenses per 100,000 which makes this as one of the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

Ocean View Neighborhood

In comparison to the national average, Ocean View has a 108% higher crime rate.

In this neighborhood, there is a one in seventeen probability of becoming a victim of crime, with over sixteen crimes perpetrated daily per 100,000 residents.

The annual rate of violent crimes is 669 per 100,000, whereas the rate of property offenses is 5,286 per 100,000, and this makes it as one of the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

Outer Sunset

The crime rate in Outer Sunset is a whopping 55% higher than the national average.

There is a one in twenty-three probability of becoming a victim of crime in this location, where there are little over twelve crimes perpetrated per 100,000 persons each day.

Property crimes are reported at 3,925 per 100,000 each year, compared to 497 per 100,000 for violent crimes, making it as one of the worst neighborhoods in San Francisco.

READ ALSO: Warning! These Nashville Neighborhoods Are Dangerous!