Controversy Surrounds Sexual Harassment Settlement for Corrections Officers at Mobile County Metro Jail

Objections raised by current and former officers who believe that the controversy surrounding a sexual harassment settlement involving the U.S. Department of Justice, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and female corrections officers at Mobile County Metro Jail unfairly excludes them from compensation for experiencing sexual harassment from inmates.

Dispute Arises Over Jail Harassment Settlement

Fox 10 News – A proposed sexual harassment settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and female corrections officers has stirred objections from both current and former officers. The sexual harassment settlement, reached in April, aims to address allegations that the Sheriff’s Office failed to prevent prisoners from sexually harassing female corrections officers. The agreement, which has received preliminary approval from U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose, has sparked discontent among some officers who believe it unfairly excludes them.

A central point of contention is the timeframe covered by the sexual harassment settlement. Five women argue that the settlement should encompass instances of harassment by inmates that occurred prior to January 1, 2011. Their objections are rooted in the belief that the mistreatment was a widespread issue affecting all female officers, irrespective of when they worked at the facility. Lawarner Bernard, a former corrections deputy, voiced her dissatisfaction, pointing out that harassment was a shared experience among female staff and that the sexual harassment settlement should reflect that collective experience.

Under the terms of the proposed sexual harassment settlement, the named plaintiffs will each receive $35,000 along with a portion of their attorney’s fees. The remaining funds of the $2.02 million pledged by the Sheriff’s Office will be allocated to eligible employees and former employees who submit claims. Furthermore, the Sheriff’s Office has committed to implementing measures to prevent future instances of sexual harassment by inmates towards jail staff.

Settlement Reached in Mobile County Jail Harassment Lawsuit

According to WLOX News report, Attorneys representing female employees of Mobile County Metro Jail and the Sheriff’s Office have secured a settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit. The deal includes lump sum payments for plaintiffs and a portion of attorney’s fees. A remaining two million dollars will benefit specific staff who served between January and April. However, objections arise, asserting fairness concerns for those outside this period.

A motion urges the judge to address these objections while considering the sexual harassment settlement’s compromise nature. Exclusions based on roles and inmate contact are debated, raising questions about coverage equity. The case underlines challenges in balancing diverse experiences within legal constraints. A fairness hearing is slated to address the concerns of omitted Corrections Officers, offering a chance for resolution.