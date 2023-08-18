Biden Admin tells Frustrated Families through Biden Administration to have 9/11 terrorists released from Death Penalty

US tells frustrated families the possibility of 9/11 terrorists released from death sentence and shall have life sentence instead.

9/11 terrorists released can be possible if the Biden’s administration will heed to a plea agreement on having the 9/11 terrorists released from death penalty.

The Pentagon and the FBI has recently informed the families of the 9/11 terrorist attack that there might be a possibility of the the 9/11 terrorists released from death penalty and shall serve life sentence instead — New York Post.

In a decade long prosecution, the government explores ways on the possibility of the 9/11 terrorists released from the chance of death penalty under plea agreements being considered by the Biden administration.

This information about having 9/11 terrorists released was from a letter sent to the families of those who have died during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Military prosecutors, however, despite the possibility of having 9/11 terrorists released from such execution, the sentiments of the grieving families have to be heard.

Tulsa World — Plea deals on having 9/11 terrorists attacks released should undergo proper relay of sentiments as it is important to consider the perspective of the grieving families.

This is being informed through a note that asked recipients to respond to FBI’s services division by Monday with comments and suggestions on the potential agreements on having the 9/11 terrorists released from death penalty.

The mastermind, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, and the four other suspects are still held in prison in Guantamano Bay detention camp since 2006.