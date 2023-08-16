Tropical Storm Greg Made Landfall In The Central Pacific Basin On Monday: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Predicts That It Won’t Affect Maui Fire Recovery

Tropical Storm Greg enters the Pacific Ocean Basin.

Following a similar path to Hurricane Dora last week, Tropical Storm Greg moved from the eastern Pacific Ocean into the center of the Pacific Ocean on Monday, raising concerns that it would bring more strong winds and hazardous fire conditions to Hawaii.

According to Da’Vel Johnson from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Greg entered the Central Pacific Basin on Monday morning, although it is not anticipated to affect Maui or impede recovery operations.

On Wednesday night through Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Greg, which has maximum sustained winds of close to 40 mph, is anticipated to pass between 300 and 400 miles south of the Hawaiian islands.

The scenario for this week brought by Tropical Storm Greg keeps going to come off quite a bit different than what took place during Dora, stated in a morning forecast discussion on Monday by Honolulu-based meteorologist Jon Jelsema.

READ ALSO: Nancy Pelosi Federal Building Encouraged Its Employees To Stay At Home Out Of Safety Concerns

The meteorological service stated that even though the high-pressure system is still embedded to the northwest of the state, the winds between the two systems as Tropical Storm Greg passes are anticipated to be substantially less because the high pressure is closer to the north.

Tropical Storm Greg is not anticipated to produce the kind of strong winds and dry air that contributed to the Maui wildfires, in contrast to Category 4 Hurricane Dora, which also skirted south of the islands. Red Flag Warnings of potential fire threats were issued for Maui more than a day prior to the start of the fires due to the circumstances brought on by Dora.

On Monday morning, Tropical Storm Greg was approximately 1,110 kilometers southeast of Hilo.

Johnson, however, claimed that Maui is still experiencing drought conditions, which ignite flames. He said that the week’s weather is expected to be mostly dry with little to no accumulation of rain and winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

With winds of a tropical storm up to 35 miles from its center, Tropical Storm Greg is moving toward the west at around 13 mph. Wind gusts are higher but the maximum sustained wind speed is close to 40 mph.

Over the following couple of days, a small strengthening of Tropical Storm Greg may be possible.

READ ALSO: Earth Had Its Warmest July On Record: Announced In A Joint Briefing by NOAA And The NASA