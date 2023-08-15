Tommy Joe Powell Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Northern Kentucky Apartment

Tommy Joe Powell admits guilt in shooting death of girlfriend who was found days later in apartment.

In a tragic incident, Tommy Joe Powell, 54, pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend, Amberly Harris, 32, who was discovered dead with a gunshot wound to the head after days in their Independence apartment.

Upon discovering the lifeless body of 32-year-old Amberly Harris in December, authorities revealed that she had suffere

d a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Tragically, her remains had been abandoned in a bedroom within an Independence apartment for an extended period, as detailed by investigators— Cincinnati.com..

In a recent development, 54-year-old Tommy Joe Powell confessed to the homicide of Harris, his partner, and acknowledged his guilt in Kenton County Circuit Court. The somber admission took place on a Monday, prompting Powell to plead guilty to the charge of murder.

Independence police responded to a well-being check at the Beechgrove Drive apartment of Tommy Joe Powell and Amberly Harris on December 15, upon the request of Harris’ employer, Detective Adam Strine testified during a preliminary hearing.

Tommy Joe Powell admitted to officers that Harris was dead, and later revealed to have shot her during an argument days before the discovery.

The guilty plea sheds light on the disturbing crime that unfolded following an argument.

Cincinnati.com — The shotgun used in the crime was found in the bedroom, with Tommy Joe Powell admitting to consuming alcohol that evening. Investigations revealed an insurance policy taken out in Harris’ name worth $20,000, raising further questions about the circumstances.

Harris arrived at the Independence Police Department after the assault with abrasions and bruises on her neck, face, and chest, the complaint says. Tommy Joe Powell was sentenced to conditional discharge and ordered to undergo anger management and domestic violence treatment, though he was later found to be noncompliant with his treatment program, court records show.

Tommy Joe Powell is facing a possible sentence of 20-50 years to life in prison. Tommy Joe Powell is scheduled to appear in court before Judge Patricia Summe for sentencing on September 18.