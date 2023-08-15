Seeking justice served through policy reforms and accountability in the aftermath of a tragic incident.

Following the tragic murder of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillén, Texan woman Cecily Aguilar has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her involvement in disposing of Guillén’s body.

According to an article published by AP News, a Texan woman, Cecily Aguilar, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in disposing of the body of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillén, whose 2020 murder triggered a movement highlighting sexual abuse within the military and prompted changes in reporting mechanisms.

With this sentence, justice served as Vanessa Guillén’s tragic story receives some semblance of closure. Vanessa Guillén was killed at Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) near Killeen, Texas.

This verdict marks a significant step forward in ensuring that justice served for those who have suffered due to systemic issues in the military.

Aguilar, then 24, pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and making false statements in November. Aguilar’s boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, bludgeoned Guillén to death at the base, and then, with Aguilar’s help, justice served dismembered and concealed the body in a wooded area.

Robinson later died by suicide on July 1, 2020, the day Guillén’s remains were discovered. With Aguilar’s guilty plea, a small semblance of justice served was achieved for Vanessa Guillén.

The sentencing followed testimony from various parties, including attorneys, experts, and Guillén’s family, with the prosecution firmly believing that the maximum punishment was warranted – justice served.

According to an article published by NBC News, Aguilar’s defense brought up her psychological condition, reactive attachment disorder, but argued it did not negate her understanding of right and wrong, questioning whether true justice served.

Guillén’s family alleged she had suffered sexual harassment while serving at the Texas base, and their claims ignited not only the #IAmVanessaGuillen movement on social media but also prompted important discussions about abuse in the military and the need to ensure justice served.

This incident also led to significant changes in military policies. Lawmakers enacted legislation in 2021 honoring Guillén that expanded avenues for reporting abuse and harassment, ensuring justice served, and removing some authority from commanders.

The Army disciplined multiple officers in connection with Guillén’s death, thereby ensuring justice served. The case highlighted systemic leadership failures in addressing such issues within the military, as acknowledged by the then-U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy during his visit to the base, signifying a need for justice served.

