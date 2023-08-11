Arizona Man Missing: Son Found Injured by Gunshots at Home, Unidentified Bodies Discovered Onsite

An unsettling incident unfolds in Goodyear on an Arizona man missing while his injured son is found shot inside their residence. The discovery of two unidentified bodies on the property intensifies the mystery, prompting a comprehensive investigation by authorities.

Unsettling incident of Arizona man missing and Gunshot Wounds of his son in Goodyear.

TRUE CRIME DAILY — An alarming situation has emerged in Goodyear, Arizona, where the search for the 51-year-old Chad Holvig, an Arizona man missing has just got even more mysterious. Chad was last seen on July 4, leaving his Tonopah residence to visit his son, Dalton Holvig, in Goodyear. Unusual behavior of the Arizona man missing and a lack of contact prompted family members to report Chad to be missing on July 11.

Adding to the complexity of the case, Dalton Holvig, the son of the Arizona man missing, also vanished around July 10. Authorities revealed that Dalton was discovered inside his Goodyear home with gunshot wounds, raising concerns about his well-being. The investigation took a darker turn as deputies uncovered two deceased individuals on the property, further deepening the mystery.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search of the residence, leading to the discovery of Dalton Holvig alive but injured. The scene grew even more perplexing with the arrest of two individuals on unrelated charges within the same premises. The presence of multiple weapons and potential evidence has intensified the ongoing investigation on the Arizona man missing, which remains fluid and aggressive.

READ ALSO: Detention officer from Brazos County Arrested after Allegedly Having Sex with Inmate

Unanswered Questions and Ongoing Investigation on the Arizona man missing.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone expressed his concern over the level of violence displayed at the property, describing it as both complex and unsettling on this Arizona man missing case. The circumstances surrounding Dalton Holvig’s gunshot wounds and the identities of the deceased individuals are central to the ongoing investigation.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the seriousness of the case of the Arizona man missing and the need for a thorough examination of evidence. The search for answers on the Arizona man missing, the gunshots, and dead bodies found continue as law enforcement professionals work tirelessly to unravel the intricate web of events that transpired within the Goodyear residence.

With autopsies pending, the medical examiner’s findings are anticipated to shed light on the identities of the two deceased individuals. As authorities delve deeper into the case, the community remains on edge, seeking answers to the unsettling circumstances that have gripped Goodyear on this Arizona man missing.

As the investigation unfolds, the search for Chad Holvig, the Arizona man missing, and the circumstances surrounding the gunshot injuries and deaths within the Goodyear home remain at the forefront of law enforcement efforts. The unanswered questions and complexities of the case highlight the gravity of the situation, leaving the community awaiting further developments from authorities — AZFamily.com.