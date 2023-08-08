Woman in Arizona charged with Attempted First Degree Homicide after Allegedly pouring Bleach on Husband’s Coffee

Melody Felicano Johnson, an Arizona woman aged 39 is charged with attempted first degree homicide, and a couple more charges after pouring chlorine on her husband’s coffee, according to a court record.

An Arizona woman named Melody Felicano Johnson is charged with attempted first degree homicide, aggravated assault, and adding harmful substance on her husband Roby’s coffee who is in the air force – FOX News.

Johnson, who committed attempted first degree homicide is also held in jail with a bail of $250 000 and is expected to be bailed even higher because she just recently purchased a property home in the Philippines where her family lives.

Roby, the alleged victim of this alleged attempted first degree homicide is reported to filed an initial complaint in the Tucson Police. However, the authorities were not able to follow up on his case because the video he submitted was not clearly showing an identifiable liquid being allegedly poured into his coffee.

The suspected motive of this attempted first degree homicide remains unclear but the victim believes a chilling suspicion.

Johnson, the suspect, and Roby, the victim of this attempted first degree homicide are currently going through a divorce who shares the same house and has a child in common.

While this attempted first degree homicide was done under one roof, it is however noted that the suspect of this attempted first degree homicide and the victim have separate bedrooms as wel as bathrooms inside, states court documents – FOX 29 Philadelphia.

In a court document, Roby, said that the motive of Johnson in this attempted first degree homicide is that the suspect tried to kill him in order to collect death benefits.

