Three Last-Known Black Wall Street Survivors’ Attorneys File Reparations Appeal for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Black Wall Street survivors seek reparations.

The historic significance of the appeal filed by the attorneys of the 3 last-known living Black Wall Street survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre seeking reparations.

According to an article published by AP News, attorneys representing the Black Wall Street survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have lodged an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, asserting that a district court judge’s dismissal of the case was in error.

The appeal, filed on behalf of the centenarian Black Wall Street survivors seeking reparations, aims to address the destruction of the once-thriving Greenwood district, famously known as Black Wall Street. The Black Wall Street survivors have waited for over a century for their chance to seek legal redress, and their attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, hopes the case will return to the district court for proper consideration.

The strength and determination of the Black Wall Street survivors show how resilient people can be even in the toughest times of tragedy.

READ ALSO: Minneapolis Police Department Increases Patrols in Uptown Following The Recent Crimes

The Tulsa Race Massacre was a very sad and troubling time in history. However, the bravery and strong will of the Black Wall Street survivors inspire us to always remember what happened and to learn important lessons from that time.

According to an article published by Washington Post, Judge Caroline Wall’s dismissal last month thwarted the Black Wall Street survivors’ pursuit of justice. Defendants in the case include the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Board of County Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Military Department.

The lawsuit traces Tulsa’s history of racial strife back to the massacre, where a violent white mob decimated a thriving Black community, leaving death, destruction, and thousands homeless. The lawsuit underscores how this event led to ongoing racial and economic disparities that persist today.

The Black Wall Street survivors seek reparations, including an account of lost property and wealth, a hospital in north Tulsa, and a compensation fund for victims, as part of their pursuit for justice.

The Black Wall Street survivors’ effort to seek reparations is not just about healing the pain from the past but also about confronting the racial unfairness that still exists today.

READ ALSO: Burglary Suspects Arrested on a Sunday Morning in Storey County