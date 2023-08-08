Montgomery Police Department Arrested “Black Aquaman” to Rescue a Staffer at Montgomery Riverfront

Montgomery Police Department arrested the teenager in a viral Riverfront brawl.

A 16-year-old teenager who helped a staff member who was being beaten up during a fight by jumping into an Alabama river and swimming to a pier has earned the nickname “Black Aquaman.”

On Saturday, August 5, a large fight broke out on a pier in Alabama. The brawl, which was shown on the video, involved dozens of people. Witnesses told the New York Post that a group of boaters attacked a dock worker at the Montgomery Riverfront before the fight broke out.

Upon arriving at Riverfront Park on Sunday afternoon, the Montgomery Police Department saw a chaotic scene: a sizable group of individuals, most of whom seemed to be white, were involved in a protracted altercation with a Black dock worker.

The Montgomery Police Department has stated that the names of people who have been detained in relation to the altercation have not yet been made public. Eventually, authorities intervened, and as of Sunday, August 6, there were up to four outstanding warrants issued by Montgomery Police Department.

After the video of the brawl went viral online, Montgomery Police Department declared on Monday that they had made several arrests related to the fight that broke out Sunday in Montgomery.

The dock worker was releasing the vessel’s ties when the men suddenly appeared and began swinging. The incident is still under investigation, and Montgomery Police Department is reviewing the incident’s video.

Montgomery Police Department added that they are currently conducting further investigation to find any further individuals who may have been involved.

The video of the brawl promptly went viral on social media, with many praising the actions of a young man who rushed into the water to help the dock worker.

Makina Lashea, a spokesperson of the man’s family, only disclosed that the young man is the 16-year-old, Aaren.

Aaren’s family is happy with the nickname “Black Aquaman” that he has acquired, according to Makina Lashea, the spokesperson of the family. In the midst of difficulty, Aaren selflessly helped a fellow employee, displaying fortitude beyond his years, Lashea said in a statement posted on Facebook.

In a post on Monday, the Alabama Political Reporter listed one of the boaters as Chase Shipman, a local company owner.

According to Mayor Steven Reed, it was a regrettable situation that should never have happened. The Montgomery Police Department must avoid desensitizing violence of any kind in the neighborhood as the Montgomery Police Department looks into these disgusting acts. The criminal justice system in Montgomery, with the actions of the Montgomery Police Department, will hold those who choose violent behavior accountable.

