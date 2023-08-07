Shooting in New Orleans East Kills a 13-Year Old Boy: New Orleans Police

Authorities continue to look for clues in line with this shooting in New Orleans East that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Curran Road at Shubert Street, a 13-year-old boy gets killed due to a shooting in New Orleans East – Smart News.

According to the New Orleans Police Department spokesperson, this shooting in New Orleans East made the victim suffer a body wound.

The victim of this shooting in New Orleans East was brought to the hospital an EMS crew, but unfortunately, the boy died later on.

Investigations are continually being made on this shooting in New Orleans East in search of clues, says NOPD Spokesperson.

According to a report by Audacy, investigations are still on going with regard to this shooting in New Orleans East.

While the police are certain about the scene of the incident, when and where this shooting in New Orleans East happened, they are still left puzzled as to what is the motive of this shooting in New Orleans East and why would a 13-year-old boy be involved.

The victim’s name of the shooting in New Orleans East and their age was not disclosed to the public. If you know anything about this shooting in New Orleans, please call the NOPD at 504-658-5300.

