Notre Dame Welcomes Star Defensive Lineman Jared Dawson from Louisville

Exciting news for Notre Dame football fans! The Fighting Irish have officially welcomed Jared Dawson, a top defensive lineman from the University of Louisville, as their newest recruit. Dawson, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 305 pounds, has received a warm welcome as he embarks on the next chapter of his college football career in South Bend, Indiana.

Dawson’s Journey

Jared Dawson’s football journey has been quite remarkable. Before his transfer, he played five successful seasons with the Louisville Cardinals, where he showcased his skills as a formidable defensive tackle. His decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 14, 2023, opened doors for him to join one of the most storied programs in college football history.

What Makes Dawson Special

Ranked as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the Transfer Portal, Dawson is not just any player. He was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class and has developed into a key player over the years. During his time at Louisville, he accumulated impressive statistics: in 2022 alone, he recorded 16 tackles, 3 of which were for a loss, along with 2.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. His performance in the subsequent seasons continued to prove his worth, with notable contributions during the 2024 season where he recorded 19 tackles and 4 sacks.

Transferring to Notre Dame

As he transfers to Notre Dame, Jared Dawson will be eligible for a sixth playing season. This opportunity stems from both a redshirt year and the pandemic-affected 2020 football season. His vast experience and skills will undoubtedly make him a vital part of the Fighting Irish’s defensive line, especially as they work to replace key players who moved on after the 2024 season.

Joining the Fighting Irish Family

Dawson joins a growing list of transfers to Notre Dame this off-season, making him the fifth player to commit through the portal.

He will be joining other talented recruits like Devonta Smith, Will Pauling, Malachi Fields, and Ty Washington, who are all ready to make an impact this season.

He is scheduled to enroll at Notre Dame on Monday and is expected to participate in spring practices, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

A Key Contributor in 2025

The Notre Dame coaching staff has high expectations for Dawson. With his wealth of experience and proven performance, he’s poised to become a key contributor on the team as they head into the 2025 college football season. Fans can look forward to seeing him in action and are already eager to watch him don the famous gold helmet.

What’s Next for Notre Dame?

As the Fighting Irish continue to assemble a strong team, key players like Dawson will be vital in the pursuit of a championship. The upcoming season is filled with promise and excitement, and with recruits like Jared Dawson, fans are buzzing with anticipation. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Notre Dame community!