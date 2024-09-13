Nikki Garcia Cites Domestic Violence in Divorce Filing Against DWTS Partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Garcia is moving to end her union with Hitting the Dance Floor with the Stars expert Artem Chigvintsev following two years. The previous WWE grappler known as Nikki Bella documented to separate from Chigvintsev in Napa Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, as per online court records.

Amusement Week by week has connected with agents for Garcia and Chigvintsev for input. The split comes under about fourteen days after Chigvintsev was captured at home on charges of corporal injury to mate. He was in this way delivered on $25,000 bail. Neither Chigvinstev, 42, nor Garcia, 40, has openly spoken about the capture. A rep for Garcia affirmed the separation news to Individuals and said she “keeps on requesting security for herself as well as her family as of now.”

Garcia, who was one portion of the Bella Twins in her WWE days, was brought together with Chigvintsev when she contended on Hitting the Dance Floor with the Stars in 2017. At the time she was locked into individual grappler John Cena, yet they cut off their friendship in July 2018. Garcia and Chigvintsev uncovered they were dating in mid-2019. By November of that year, they were locked in. Their child, Matteo, was brought into the world in July 2020, and the couple wedded two years after the fact.