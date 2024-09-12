Suspects Arrested in Cemetery Theft Spree Targeting Bronze Veteran Burial Markers.

Two individuals have been captured regarding a binge of bronze veteran marker burglaries from tombstones being taken from graveyards across Indiana, police said. The La Porte Region Sheriff’s Office sent off an examination on Aug. 28 following a progression of reports to specialists that bronze veteran markers were being taken from grave gravestones in the quick area of Association Factories and Moving Grassland Burial grounds, yet additionally from gravestones in the Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood and St. Stan’s Burial grounds.

In absolute police observed that no less than 15 bronze veteran markers were accounted for as being taken and one extra as being harmed. “On August 28th, the organization openly reported the examination and urged residents to visit the gravesites of expired veterans,” the La Porte District Sheriff’s Office said in a proclamation via virtual entertainment in regards to the case. “Only one day after the fact, trustworthy data was given to examiners distinguishing a suspect.”

Following their examination, Analyst Jake Koch and Criminal investigator Aaron Banic captured 53-year-old Terry Wood and 25-year-old Breanna Puentez regarding the burglaries. “Staff from a few divisions executed an activity named, ‘Equity, Harmony and Salute’ today at a home in the 400 block of Andrew Road in La Porte,” police said. “Wood was arrested and extra proof was recuperated from the property. Later in the day, Puentez was arrested and charged in Circuit Court for her part in the robbery ring.”