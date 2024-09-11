Man Arrested After Missing Mother Found Dead in Suitcase in Remote Woods.

A New York man has been captured regarding the disclosure of a lady’s remaining parts found inside a bag close to a Long Island high rise toward the beginning of September. Experts in Suffolk District, N.Y., tracked down the group of 31-year-old Seikeya Jones in a bag in Huntington on Tuesday, Sep. 3, the neighborhood police office recently said in a proclamation.

Suffolk Area Police captured Ronald Schroeder, 41, on Friday, Sep. 6, on a charge of hiding a cadaver regarding the remaining parts found, police said in a refreshed explanation. Jones’ remaining parts were found a long time after she was accounted for missing on Aug. 16, police said. She abandons a 4-year-old child, her family says.