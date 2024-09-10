$2,400 Exotic Bird Theft Leads to Arrest of Largo Woman.

A Largo lady was captured Sunday after she was found on camera taking a fascinating child bird from an Oldsmar pet store Saturday morning, the Pinellas Province Sheriff’s Office said. Delegates were called to Everything Birds in the Oldsmar Swap meet at 180 Course Street not long before 10 a.m. after a lady purportedly took an extraordinary child bird.

Observation video showed the lady, Grissel Flores Nistal, 54, perusing the child bird area prior to venturing into the petter, eliminating the Dark Headed Caique from its holder, and setting it in her enormous handbag prior to leaving the store. The bird is supposedly worth $2,400.

After two residents recognized the 54-year-old as the suspect, criminal investigators went to the lady’s home, where she consented to return the bird. The Dark Headed Caique was gotten back to the proprietor and was healthy, appointees said. Nistal was accused of one count of crime stupendous robbery and was taken to the Pinellas District Prison.