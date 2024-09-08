Tragic Crime: Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Daughter, Googles ‘How to Beat Murder’.

A Washington state man confessed to shooting his ex and her 7-year-old little girl in the head and unloading their bodies down a dike of a rustic street days after he was delivered on bond on aggressive behavior at home charges and was requested not to contact his ex. Kirkland Warren, 28, confessed on Thursday to the passing of his previous sweetheart, Meshay Melendez, 27, and her girl, Layla Stewart, online court records show. Warren likewise entered an Alford supplication, wherein a litigant concedes to a charge but keeps up with their honesty — to first-degree kid attack in the rape of Layla, The Columbian revealed. Relatives revealed they had not heard from Melendez since Walk 11, and a companion let them know she and her girl had not been home for a couple of days, and their canine was inside the condo woofing.

Inside the loft, police tracked down the canine yet didn’t track down the mother or little girl.

Police held onto it and arrested Warren on accuses of altering of an observer, infringement of aggressive behavior at home requests that banned him from reaching Melendez, attack, hit-and-run assault, and unlawful ownership of a gun. A pursuit of the Evade Charger that Melendez and Layla were most recently seen leaving in with Warren uncovered bloodproof in both the front and secondary lounge of the vehicle, .22 type shell housings, Laylacontaining Melendez’s ID, police said in another news discharge.

Days after the fact, on Walk 22, a bystander revealed what gave off an impression of being two “life-sized life sized models” off a street down a dike in thick brush in Washougal, a little city lining Oregon. Representatives answered and found the people in question. The Columbian, giving an account of court reports delivered in October, said that Layla had been seen as exposed starting from the waist. DNA swabs taken from her matched Warren’s DNA, the paper revealed. As the case has advanced, more has been uncovered about Warren’s activities in the days after he and the casualties were most recently seen.

Instant messages showed Warren messaged a lady on Walk 13 and Walk 15 getting some information about places he could cover a firearm and interrogating her regarding isolated regions, as per The Columbian, which refered to confirm from investigators.

On Walk 18, Warren apparently messaged the companion about expecting to dispose of Melendez’s vehicle, saying, “I really want to dispose of this stolo.”