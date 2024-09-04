Desperate Search: Family Seeks Information on Missing Southern California Man.

Southern California: Specialists friends and family are looking for a missing Southern California man. Raul Varela Jr., 60, was accounted for missing on Aug. 29, as indicated by the Los Angeles Area Sheriff’s Specialization. He was most recently seen on the 24000 block of Woolsey Gorge Street in Canoga Park at around 10 a.m.



Varela is depicted as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and gauging around 160 pounds. He has dark hair, earthy-co eyes, and a goatee. He has an ancestral tattoo on his right arm and a koi fish tattoo to his left side leg. He was most recently seen wearing a dark baseball cap, white shirt, and pants. Relatives have not heard from him since his vanishing and are worried about his prosperity. He is additionally subject to prescription, friends and family said. His vehicle is a dark 2019 Jeep Compass SUV with California tag 9FPG355. Anybody who might know Varela’s whereabouts or has extra data is approached to call LASD’s Missing People Unit at 323-890-5500. Unknown tips can be given to L.A. Provincial Wrongdoing Plugs at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.