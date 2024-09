Actor Gene Wilder Dies at 83 | See Gene Wilder Cause Of Death

Gene Wilder was a popular American actor, comedian, filmmaker, and writer. He was well-known for his role as ‘Willy Wonka’ in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971). Gene Wilder was famous for his worked in the “Silver Streak” (1976), “Stir Crazy” (1980), “See No Evil”, “Hear No Evil” (1989) and “Another You” (1991). On August 29, 2016, Gene Wilder died at the age of 83.

BREAKING: Gene Wilder, star of ‘Willy Wonka’ and Mel Brooks comedies, is dead at 83, his family says. — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 29, 2016

Actor Gene Wilder Cause Of Death

On August 29, 2016, Gene Wilder died in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S., at the age of 83. Died in. Gene Wilder’s cause of death was Alzheimer’s disease. Gene Wilder was diagnosed with his disease before his death but Gene kept information about his condition a secret.

Jerome Silberman known as Gene Wilder was born on 11 June 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. He did his studies at University of Iowa (BA) and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Gene Wilder’s parents were Jeanne (Baer) and William J. Silberman.

Read Also:- 8 Year Old Boy Injured in Hamilton Incident Dies