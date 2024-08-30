Hamptons Real Estate Mogul Brandon Miller Died $34M in Debt

Real estate mogul and husband of ‘Mama and Tata’ influencer died at 43. Brandon Miller, a prominent New York real estate entrepreneur who committed suicide last month, was in far worse financial problems than previously disclosed. Candice, who hung around with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, stylist Rachel Zoe, Ivanka Trump, and her cousin, Something Navy fashion blogger Arielle Charnas, sparked both jealousy and contempt for flaunting what appeared to be a flawless life.

Hamptons Real Estate Mogul Brandon Miller Died:

The most significant single outstanding obligation was an unsecured $11.3 million loan from BMO Bank of Chicago. He also owed $6.1 million on an unsecured loan from Donald Jaffe, who had previously supported Miller and his father, Michael Miller, for several development projects. Miller died with personal goods worth around $330,000, according to the declaration. This includes furniture, clothing, and personal items.

Miller also owes $1.6 million to DIA Family Holdings, an organization controlled by private investor Douglas Teitelbaum, and $85,000 to the Daniel Erlich Schmerin Revocable Trust. The $33.6 million in unpaid personal obligations excludes loans from his commercial real estate firm, Real Estate Equities Corporation, which may have been personally guaranteed. Miller died on July 3 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, leaving a tangled web of incomplete real estate ventures and outstanding payments.

According to a source who spoke with The Post, he was $17 million in debt at the time of his death, which is half of what he owes now. Candace and the couple’s two young girls are picking up the pieces and heading to Miami to start a new life.’ Maniac’s ex-husband fatally shoots his former wife and her new partner in their Long Island home, then chillingly informs his daughter her mother is dead.