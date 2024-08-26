Who Is Dalton Renick? Vigrinia-Based Doctor Suspended Over Disruptive Behavior

Virginia pediatrician Dalton Renick has had his medical license suspended following serious allegations of inappropriate and disruptive behavior.

Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct and Profanity

According to a report by the Virginia Department of Health, the incidents occurred between August 2021 and February 2024. The report reveals that Renick engaged in conduct unbecoming of a medical professional, including using profanity in the presence of patients—many of whom were children—referring to a newborn as “stupid,” and making racist remarks.

In one particularly egregious incident, Renick compared syringe feeding to a sexual act. These actions have raised significant concerns about his ability to provide appropriate care and maintain a professional environment for his patients.

Medical Institutions Respond to Allegations

Renick was previously employed by Carilion Clinic and most recently by New Beginnings Pediatrics in Blacksburg, Virginia. Both medical institutions have addressed the allegations in separate statements, emphasizing their commitment to patient safety and the seriousness with which they view these claims. Carilion Clinic confirmed that Renick’s employment was terminated on February 8, 2024, following a confidential internal investigation. While they refrained from disclosing specific details about the investigation, they assured the public of their full cooperation with the Virginia Board of Medicine’s ongoing inquiry. In their statement, Carilion Clinic expressed their concern over the allegations and highlighted their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care.

Similarly, New Beginnings Pediatrics responded to the revelations by terminating Renick’s employment effective immediately. The clinic stated that they were unaware of the allegations until August 22, 2024, when the information became accessible to them. Despite not receiving any complaints from their patients during Renick’s tenure, the clinic emphasized their commitment to patient safety and their intent to fully cooperate with the investigation. They also assured the public that Renick would no longer have any association with their practice and would not be seeing any of their patients moving forward.

Immediate Consequences and Ongoing Investigation

The suspension of Dalton Renick’s medical license is a direct result of the allegations and the seriousness of his reported behavior. The Virginia Board of Medicine is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the claims against Renick, and the outcome of this investigation will determine any further actions or penalties. The suspension underscores the importance of maintaining professional conduct in the medical field and serves as a reminder of the responsibilities healthcare providers have toward their patients.

As the investigation continues, both Carilion Clinic and New Beginnings Pediatrics have reiterated their commitment to providing high-quality care and protecting their patients from any potential harm. The situation remains under scrutiny, and the medical community awaits the final results of the Board of Medicine’s inquiry into this troubling case.