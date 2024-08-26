Rapper Chino XL Dead At 50, Family Announces Cause of Death

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the family of renowned rapper Chino XL announced his passing through his official Instagram account. Derek Keith Barbosa, known professionally as Chino XL, died at his home on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024. He was 50 years old.

Family Announces Chino XL’s Passing

The statement from his family revealed their deep sadness and confirmed that Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, and Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.

The family’s statement highlighted Chino XL’s most cherished role as a “girl dad,” emphasizing his dedication and love for his daughters. They reflected on his many titles—such as “King of Punchlines” and “Puerto Rican Superhero”—but underscored that his role as a father was his most important. The statement shared, “What he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.” The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and further details about a memorial will be announced later.

Tributes Pour In from the Hip-Hop Community

Chino XL’s passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists and members of the hip-hop community. Joe Budden, a fellow Jersey native, expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Damn… RIP to the legend Chino XL.” Public Enemy’s Chuck D also took to social media, sharing his grief: “This one’s tough. I admired DJ Polo as a ⁦@hiphopgods PEer. ⁦@CHINOXL was my brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better. He supported my events. We supported his music & rt.” These tributes reflect the deep respect and admiration Chino XL commanded in the music industry, both for his lyrical prowess and his connections within the hip-hop community.

A Look Back at Chino XL’s Career

Chino XL, hailing from East Orange, New Jersey, gained prominence in the mid-1990s with his debut album, Here to Save You All (1996). Known for his intricate wordplay and sharp punchlines, he established himself as a formidable force in the rap world. Following his debut, he released three more solo studio albums: I Told You So (2001), Poison Pen (2006), and Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary (2012).

Throughout his career, Chino XL was celebrated for his lyrical skill and his contributions to the genre, making a lasting impact on hip-hop. As fans and peers reflect on his legacy, Chino XL’s influence on the world of music and his impact on those who knew him are remembered with great respect.