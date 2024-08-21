NW Harris County father searching for missing 16-year-old daughter

Avery Baker, a 16-year-old girl, was last seen at her father’s home on Thursday, August 15, before disappearing without a trace. What began as anger quickly turned into fear for her father, Anthony Baker, when he discovered that Avery might have traveled to New York City to meet a man she encountered online. The distressing situation unfolded after family and friends uncovered a screenshot of Avery’s Delta airline ticket, showing her travel from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Man Avery Met Online

Adding to the distress, Baker discovered photos of the man Avery is believed to have gone to meet. However, crucial details such as the man’s name, age, and exact location remain unknown, leaving the family in a terrifying state of uncertainty. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the man’s intentions are unclear, raising concerns about Avery’s safety in an unfamiliar city with a stranger she only knows from the internet.

Baker has taken action by contacting the New York Police Department (NYPD), who are now collaborating with Harris County authorities in Texas to gather as much information as possible. “We contacted NYPD, and they’re supposed to be working with Harris County to try and get as much information as they can to just get somebody to notice or say something,” Baker explained. The hope is that someone in New York will recognize Avery or the man she’s with and provide crucial information that could lead to her safe return.

A Plea for Help from the Community

To find Avery, Anthony Baker has filed a missing persons report with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, which is actively investigating the case. However, the process of locating a missing teenager in a sprawling metropolis like New York City is daunting, and time is of the essence. Anthony Baker is now pleading with the public for any information that could help locate his daughter. “I’m asking anyone with information on my daughter’s whereabouts to please come forward,” he urged, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in such critical situations. The family’s hope rests on the possibility that someone, somewhere, may have seen Avery or knows something that could lead to her safe return.