Confirmed Fuel Allowance Ireland: Budget, Payment Dates, Eligibility And Amount

The Irish government operates several social welfare programmes to provide additional support to individuals who are in need. A Fuel Allowance is a financial aid program designed to help with the cost of winter home heating in Ireland.

Over the course of 28 weeks, over 404,000 Irish households will get this means-tested payment. As part of Budget 2023, Minister Humphreys secured funding for the largest-ever expansion of the Fuel Allowance program as well as the implementation of a brand-new means test for people over 70.

What is Fuel Allowance in Ireland?

A “fuel allowance” is a sum of money provided to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter. It is provided to a single person in a home. Usually, the Fuel Allowance season extends from the end of September until the beginning of April. The start of the most current Fuel Allowance season was Monday, September 25, 2023. On April 5, 2024, the 28-week payment period comes to an end.

Budget for Fuel Allowance

In Ireland Generally, the Winter Fuel Allowance requires an annual payment from the State of approximately €240 million. For this, some 365,000 families get compensated.

The Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath revealed a €14 billion budget proposal for the following year. When fuel allowance recipients will start getting a €300 lump sum payment.

Dates of Fuel Allowance Payment

In Ireland You will get your weekly Fuel Allowance Payments on the same day as your usual weekly pension or benefit starting the last week of September 2023. Unless you’ve chosen to receive payments in one lump sum.

In the latter week of September 2023, the first lump sum payment of €462 should have been attainable. The second lump sum payment of €462 (sixteen weeks at €33 per week) will be made in the first week of January 2024.

Ireland Fuel Allowance Eligibility

Fuel Allowance is available to Irish citizens who reside alone, with their spouse, or with dependent children. Unless you are 70 years or older, you must pass a means test and receive a qualifying payout.

You are not entitled to a Fuel Allowance if your lodging covers all heating expenses. When you are subject to a means-test, the Department of Social Protection (DSP) examines all of your sources of income. Your gross weekly income must be below a certain amount in order to pass the means test.

If you are getting a qualifying social assistance payment, which is a means-tested payment, then you are considered to have met the requirements for fuel allowance in most situations.

If you are 70 years of age or older, you do not need to make a qualifying contribution in order to be eligible for Fuel Allowance. Social welfare payments are made based on your PRSI contributions or are means-tested (social insurance payments).

Fuel Allowance Amount for Ireland

Fuel Allowance is now paid weekly at a cost of €33. In 2023–2024, the total Fuel Allowance payout is €924 over a 28- Week period. You may receive money for your fuel allowance every week or in two equal installments. Fuel allowance is part of your weekly wage if you get social welfare benefits.