Who Is Jana Duggar’s Fiance Stephen Wissman? Know About Their Relationship

Jana Marie Wissmann, born January 12, 1990, is an American television hostess. She was born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Ruark in Tontitown, Arkansas. She has a twin brother, John-David, the first set of twins in the Duggar family, and she is the second child in the family.

Their parents were blessed with nineteen other children, ten of whom were boys and nine of whom were girls. From her early childhood, she was homeschooled.

Jana Duggar’s Ties Knot With Stephen Wissman

Jana, the eldest Duggar daughter aged 34 married Wissmann, this was a simple classic wedding held on 15 Aug 2008 in Prairie Grove AR with 500 people.

The two got engaged on June 15. They spoke traditional vows at The Grand at Willow Springs in the presence of 500 people. The bride’s maid of honor was Jessa Duggar Seewald, and the bridesmaids included her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar, sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and Jordyn Duggar.

Jana got married to ‘ ‘Holy, Holy, Holy’ ‘ and she wore an off-the-shoulder ivory satin ball gown to meet her man, her dad Jim Bob Duggar. Jana, for her part, said, “The dress felt classy and a bit like a princess.”

About the decorations of their wedding, the couple was not very demanding – they preferred to keep it simple.

Who Is Stephen Wissman? What Does He Do For Living?

Stephen Gerald Wissmann was born on July 15, 1993, and he is the eighth in the family and the fourth of the Loren Wissmann and Gloria Wissmann sons.

Stephen, like his other siblings, was home-schooled during his childhood. He graduated in 2011.

Born into a singing and musical family, Stephen was exposed to singing and the mandolin and guitar from childhood in the Wissmann Family Ministry. They began their family band in 1999.

They have also produced several albums. They occasionally tour around North America. He is talented, gifted in one-on-one conversations that motivate, and has shown a great passion for ministry.

Stephen is employed by his father, Loren, in the family-owned company Wissmann Enterprises, located in Milford, Nebraska. The business deals in roofing, especially in executing coating services, blasting and painting services, trenching services, and excavation services among others.

He is one, of course, with his brothers Matthias and Nathanael. Stephen holds the position of Vice President and Assistant Manager of the Company.