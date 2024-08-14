85% of Americans Believe Domestic Violence Awareness Efforts Fall Short: Blake Lively’s Latest Interview Sparks Outrage

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Interview Sparks Backlash

Is a Single Instagram Post Enough to Raise Awareness on Domestic Violence?

According to the report of Daily Mail, Blake Lively recently faced criticism for a lighthearted interview promoting It Ends With Us a film about domestic violence based on Colleen Hoover’s book. In the interview instead of focusing on the serious topic of abuse and the conversation drifted to casual subjects like zodiac signs and dream jobs. Many viewers felt this was insensitive and missed an important chance to discuss domestic violence.

Actress Lively’s Domestic Violence Awareness Efforts Spark Debate on Social Media

In response, Lively used her Instagram to share information about domestic violence. She posted hotlines, statistics, and emphasized the need for healthy abuse-free relationships. However, some people felt this wasn’t enough to raise awareness or spark a serious discussion about the issue.

There have also been rumors about tension between Lively and Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of the film. Reports say they had disagreements on how domestic violence was shown in the movie. Social media activity like unfollowing each other and has fueled these speculations. Despite this, Baldoni has defended his work, saying he is committed to showing domestic violence accurately and sensitively with help from the nonprofit organization No More.

