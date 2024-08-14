Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming tour of Colombia, which has sparked debate over its potential use as a political distraction highlights their ongoing struggles with staff turnover and challenges in their new ventures outside royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Colombia Tour Sparks Debate Over Political Distraction

According to the report of Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embark on a highly anticipated tour of Colombia later this week following an invitation from Vice President Francia Marquez. Meghan, who is fluent in Spanish due to her educational background and professional experience will make use of her language skills throughout the visit. According to royal author Anna Pasternak, Harry aims to elevate Meghan’s public profile in a manner reminiscent of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s post-abdication travels albeit with less formal royal protocol.

The upcoming visit has sparked controversy in Colombia. Critics argue that the Colombian government might be using the high-profile visit to shift attention away from pressing local issues. A lawyer in Bogotá expressed skepticism about whether the trip would effectively address Colombia’s cultural and social challenges suggesting that it might serve more as a political distraction amidst ongoing unrest.

The Sussexes’ Struggle to Find Stability Outside the Palace

Prince Harry recently faced a setback with the resignation of his chief of staff, Josh Kettler who left after just three months. This resignation underscores a broader issue for the Sussexes who have experienced high staff turnover with at least 18 employees departing since their marriage. Meghan Markle is also struggling with her new business venture named American Riviera Orchard as she has yet to find a CEO despite numerous interviews. This highlights the broader difficulties the couple is encountering as they navigate life outside their royal roles.

Overall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are confronting various challenges in their new life. The recent quick departure of their chief of staff and Meghan’s ongoing difficulties in securing a CEO for her business are notable examples. In Colombia, their visit is met with skepticism, with some suggesting it might be more about political maneuvering than a genuine commitment to addressing the country’s issues.

