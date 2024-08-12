Northeast Ohio Grapples with Power Outages as State of Emergency Declared

Five days after severe weather ravaged Northeast Ohio, significant power outages continue to affect residents. Governor Mike DeWine declared a State of Emergency for eight affected counties on Saturday, mobilizing resources to accelerate recovery efforts. As of late Sunday night, approximately 10,500 customers were still without electricity. Line workers from 17 states are working tirelessly to restore power, but the process is proving challenging.

Recovery Efforts Intensify as Power Restoration Progresses

According to FirstEnergy Spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis, substantial progress has been made, with 90% of customers having their power restored. However, the remaining outages are in more isolated and difficult-to-reach areas. The widespread tree damage has hindered access, requiring crews to use climbing skills rather than bucket trucks to repair power lines. Siburkis emphasized the labor-intensive nature of the remaining repairs. “A lot of tree damage and a lot of this tree damage is in hard-to-access areas,” she said. “In some cases, we’re not able to use our bucket truck to get out, so our line workers have to manually climb poles and make repairs, which is very time-consuming.”

Local Impact and Community Resilience

Residents in Willoughby Hills are among those most affected by the outages. Joe Frankhauser, a resident, described the situation as frustrating. “I work from home, and we have no internet connection,” he said. “It’s like having your arms chopped off. I’ve had to find places with Wi-Fi to work. We’re getting by with the support of neighbors, but it’s been tough.” Despite the difficulties, Frankhauser and other residents are coping with the situation. Community support has been crucial, and neighbors are helping each other as they navigate the challenges posed by the extended power outage.

State and Federal Resources Mobilized for Recovery

The State of Emergency declaration highlights the need for additional resources across the impacted counties. Cuyahoga County EMA Planning Director Kevin Friis stated that the declaration facilitates faster recovery and potential relief funding. “We are recognizing that this is a major incident and are requesting additional resources,” Friis explained. “We’re opening it up to further damage assessment by both state and potentially federal teams.”

FEMA is expected to conduct a damage assessment in Northeast Ohio, and county Emergency Management Agencies are working with local communities to evaluate the damage for potential reimbursement. Friis noted that the assessment will include cleanup efforts, including overtime, equipment, and manpower. For those affected, including homeowners, businesses, renters, and non-critical private non-profit organizations, contacting County Emergency Management Agency offices is essential for damage assessments and potential financial relief.

As the situation develops, efforts continue to restore power and aid recovery in Northeast Ohio. The resilience of the community, combined with state and federal support, is crucial to overcoming the aftermath of this severe weather event.