New York Governor Announces Emergency Assistance for Homeowners Affected by Hurricane Debby

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new emergency assistance initiative for homeowners affected by the remnants of Hurricane Debby, which caused severe damage across New York and northern Pennsylvania. The storm, which moved northward, unleashed heavy rains, flooding, and tornadoes, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. To address the extensive damage, the New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) agency is rolling out an emergency repair program. This initiative is specifically designed for homeowners in Allegany, Delaware, Franklin, Steuben, and St. Lawrence Counties—areas hit hardest by the storm. Under this program, eligible residents can receive grants of up to $50,000 to cover repairs that are not insured.

Financial Support and Assistance

In addition to the repair grants, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) is deploying staff to the affected regions. Their role will be to assist both residents and businesses with financial services questions and concerns, ensuring that those impacted have the support they need to navigate recovery. “State agencies have teams on the ground helping to clear damage and we are working with our local partners as they begin damage assessments,” Governor Hochul stated. “We will continue to provide rapid relief for impacted residents and municipalities as these communities rebuild from the devastating remnants of Hurricane Debby.”

Ongoing Assessments and Potential for Expanded Assistance

The emergency repair program currently focuses on the five counties named, but this could change as further damage assessments are completed. Homeowners in other affected counties may become eligible for similar assistance as state and local recovery agencies evaluate the full extent of the damage. For those who qualify, the application process is available online. Homeowners can find more details and apply for emergency repair grants through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal website.

Governor Hochul’s announcement of emergency assistance underscores the state’s commitment to supporting residents as they recover from Hurricane Debby’s impact. By offering financial aid for repairs and deploying financial support teams, New York is taking proactive steps to ensure affected homeowners and businesses receive the help they need to rebuild and recover. As assessments continue, additional support may become available, providing a lifeline to more communities affected by the storm.