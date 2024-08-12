New State-of-the-Art Floating Pool to Enhance NYC’s Waterfront

New York City is set to welcome a cutting-edge addition to its aquatic offerings with the announcement of a state-of-the-art floating pool on the East River. This innovative pool, designed in the shape of a plus sign, will be situated off Pier 35 on the Lower East Side. The project represents a significant leap forward in expanding swimming access across the city’s waterways.

Filtration Tests and Expected Launch

Officials revealed that filtration demonstrations for the floating pool will commence later this month. These tests are crucial to ensure that the pool’s advanced filtration system can provide safe and clean swimming conditions for New Yorkers. Mayor Eric Adams highlighted the importance of this project, emphasizing the city’s commitment to enhancing public swimming facilities.

“New York City’s waterways are some of our most important assets. By exploring the possibility of a + POOL, we are not only building on our historic investments in public pools across the city but also expanding equitable access to swimming for all New Yorkers, especially our children,” Adams said. The floating pool is expected to undergo final testing and officially launch in 2025.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to Swimming Access

Governor Kathy Hochul also underscored the significance of the new pool in the broader context of New York’s investment in swimming facilities. “Through innovative solutions like + POOL, we are providing children and their families with safe spaces to swim in New York City,” Hochul stated. She noted that NY SWIMS represents the largest statewide investment in swimming since the New Deal, aimed at increasing access to pools and ensuring water safety education for kids.

Upgraded Public Pools for This Summer

In addition to the forthcoming floating pool, New Yorkers can enjoy several upgraded public pools this summer. These enhancements reflect the city’s ongoing efforts to improve its aquatic infrastructure:

Astoria Pool, Queens: After a $19 million renovation, Astoria Pool boasts a new pool shell, deck, and lighting, along with advanced filtration and chemical treatment systems. Upgraded HVAC systems and electrical equipment are also part of the extensive overhaul.

Edenwald Playground, Bronx: A fully renovated mini-pool has been unveiled, offering fresh facilities for residents.

A fully renovated mini-pool has been unveiled, offering fresh facilities for residents. John Jay and Sheltering Arms Pools, Manhattan; West Brighton Pool, Staten Island: These pools have received colorful new concrete decks, and plantings for shade and aesthetic appeal, along with new benches, fencing, and ADA ramps.

Betsy Head Pool, Brooklyn; Lyons Pool, Staten Island; Highbridge and Jackie Robinson Pools, Manhattan: Vital behind-the-scenes upgrades include new utility lines and HVAC systems, ensuring these pools continue to serve the community efficiently.

These improvements and the upcoming floating pool reflect New York City’s dedication to providing accessible, high-quality recreational facilities amid increasing climate challenges and a growing demand for public swimming spaces.