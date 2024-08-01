Spirit Halloween Kicks Off the Spooky Season: What You Need to Know

The spooky shopping season is officially upon us as Spirit Halloween begins its annual takeover. This Thursday marks the grand opening of the flagship Spirit Halloween store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, signaling the start of a highly anticipated Halloween season.

Flagship Store Opens the Season

The Egg Harbor Township location will be the first to open its doors, offering attendees exclusive swag bags and early access to the newest Halloween merchandise. This flagship store serves as a harbinger for the nearly 1,500 Spirit Halloween stores expected to open across the U.S. throughout August and September. The excitement surrounding these openings is significant, with over half of Americans (53%) planning to decorate their homes or yards for Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation. Spirit Halloween’s vast array of costumes, decorations, and animatronics ensures that enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to.

Finding Your Nearest Spirit Halloween Location

Once the flagship store opens, Spirit Halloween will begin rolling out its additional locations nationwide. To locate a store near you, visit the Spirit Halloween website where you can search for nearby stores. If you’re unable to find a local location, don’t worry—Spirit Halloween’s online store offers a wide selection of costumes and decorations available year-round.

2024’s Most Anticipated Halloween Decorations

For 2024, Spirit Halloween has unveiled an impressive lineup of Halloween decorations. Among the highlights is Towering Tallulah, a witch animatronic that ranges from 5 to nearly 9 feet tall, priced at $329.99. Another standout is Mack Straw, a nearly 8-foot-tall scarecrow with a moving head, available for $179.99. The eerie Cremator, with its orange LED-lit body and ominous voice, is priced at $199.99.

What is Spirit Halloween?

Established in 1983, Spirit Halloween began as a single pop-up store in the Bay Area and has since grown into the largest Halloween retailer in the U.S. After being acquired by Spencer Gifts in 1999, Spirit Halloween now operates over 1,500 seasonal locations across the country, often found in strip centers and malls.

For those who prefer shopping online, Spirit Halloween’s website remains open year-round, offering a variety of costumes, decorations, and animatronic characters. As the Halloween season kicks into high gear, Spirit Halloween’s extensive inventory ensures that both casual revelers and dedicated enthusiasts have everything they need to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.