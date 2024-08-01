Former president of PayPal declares party switch and praises Trump: ‘crossing the Rubicon’

Former PayPal Chairman David Marcus has announced that he is switching political parties and supporting Donald Trump via X, formerly Twitter.

The tech entrepreneur, who recently ran Messenger on Meta, announced that he has “crossed the Rubicon and endorsed the Republican Party” and former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

In his lengthy article, Marcus describes the process of “an eye-opening process of separation, a grounded belief in life, and a rebuilding of self” to arrive at his conclusion.

“I am crossing the Rubicon and endorsing the Republican Party and President Trump. Many people, including me, fall into a mental trap that becomes their identity and prevents them from changing their thinking in new ways with new information. “I eventually left.”

Marcus wrote: “My journey has been a gradual political departure from where I was in the previous election. It’s been an interesting journey of separation, zero-sum beliefs, and rebuilding from there throughout my life.”

Marcus recounted an anecdote about being hired in 2017 to raise $100 million in Silicon Valley for the International Democratic Convention to “prevent Hillary Clinton’s meager, wasted campaign.”

Marcus was shocked to hear that the DNC wanted to use the “one percent” in the tech sector.

After testifying on Meta’s behalf in the Senate and House of Representatives, he recounted what happened in 2019. “At that time,” he recalls, “I still believed in the general idea that democracy was about serving the people. But I was surprised to learn that, for the most part, Republicans cared more about voters, while Democrats, in my opinion, cared more about voters. More about the power and control of government.”

The former PayPal chairman said: “The process of doing and spinning similar things to advance the Democratic agenda, supported by the independent mainstream media, the Hunter Biden laptop story, the smear campaign, and the assault criticism by President Trump and his followers. The setback for President Biden — the deprivation of voters of their rightful primary votes. These examples illustrated the Democratic leadership coalition. “