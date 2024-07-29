Elon Musk alleges Kamala Harris wishes everyone on the planet dead

Elon Musk defended Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Sunday, stating that Vice President Kamala Harris seeks to wipe out the human race after supporting the troubled Republican vice presidential nominee.

Vance has been pursued for a week after remarks he delivered to Tucker Carlson in 2021 were uncovered and became viral. In the interview, Vance stated:

We are practically ruled in this nation by Democrats, business wealthy people, and an army of unmarried cat women who are unhappy with their own lives and the decisions they’ve taken and want to leave the people of the country unhappy as well.

How does it sound logical that we have handed away our nation to those who have no direct interest in it?

Vance has not regretted his statements, but he did say last week that he has no dislike toward cats or those who want to have kids but lack the ability to do so.

As he dealt with the response, Vance uploaded a video of Harris speaking that was tweeted by Donald Trump Jr. In the video, Harris stated that she was hearing from a large number of young individuals who had voiced to her their “climate anxiety.”

According to Harris, worry causes people to question if “it seems sense for you to bother to consider having kids.”

Vance tweeted the video and wrote, “It’s almost as if these individuals don’t want teenagers raising families or something. “Really weird stuff.”

Musk jumped in and characterized Harris as “an extinctionist” in his reply to Vance.

“Shamala is an extinctionist.” “The logical application of her philosophy might result in a de facto holocaust for every humanity,” he added.

Musk has claimed that worldwide population growth is not a problem and that people should have more kids.

“It’s absolutely the opposite,” Musk informed The Wall Street Journal. “If individuals don’t have kids anymore, society will collapse.” “Mark my words.”

