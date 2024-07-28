New Orleans Launches $1 Million Guaranteed Income Program for 800 High School Students

New Orleans to Launch $1 Million Guaranteed Income Pilot for 800 High School Students

The city of New Orleans is set to launch a $1 million guaranteed basic income pilot program for 800 public high school students funded by federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the published article of JusttheNews. This initiative aims to provide a consistent financial boost to students over three years offering a significant support system for the youth. Leatrice Dupre press secretary for the mayor’s office noted that while the program might not reach the full 800 students due to funding limitations the number of participants will still be statistically significant. This plan was discussed at the city’s Budget/Audit/Board of Review Committee meeting on July 18.

The pilot program will target students from Rooted School a public institution catering to grades 9 through 12 located within Southern University of New Orleans’ College of Education and Human Development. Rooted School established in 2014 is known for its innovative approach to education. The new initiative builds on a previous guaranteed income program that provided $50 a week to teenagers over 40 weeks running in two phases from 2022 to 2024. This earlier program included 153 students in the first phase and 314 students in the second hailing from New Orleans and Indianapolis. Despite the promise of this new initiative Mark Quinn board chair of Rooted School did not respond to requests for comment. The expansion of the guaranteed income program reflects the city’s commitment to supporting its students and addressing economic disparities.

Furthermore, the guaranteed income pilot program for students in New Orleans is part of a broader effort to address economic inequality and provide stability for young people. By directly investing in the city’s youth the initiative aims to alleviate some of the financial pressures faced by high school students potentially improving their educational outcomes and overall well-being. The financial support is expected to help students cover essential expenses reduce stress, and allow them to focus more on their studies and future goals. This initiative aligns with similar programs across the country that have shown promising results. Guaranteed income programs have been tested in various cities and have demonstrated positive impacts on participants’ financial stability, mental health and ability to pursue education and career opportunities. New Orleans’ pilot program will provide valuable data and insights that could inform future policies and expansions of basic income initiatives both locally and nationally.

