New Mexico Wildfires and Floods: Food Relief Arrives for Struggling Families

Devastating New Mexico Wildfires and Floods: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

Low-Income Residents to Receive Food Assistance Through Extended D-SNAP Program

According to KRQE, Devastating wildfires and flooding in northern New Mexico have left low-income residents struggling to access food. Relief is arriving, however, with the Department of Agriculture extending the D-SNAP program to over 25,000 additional households in San Juan and Rio Arriba counties who were previously ineligible.

To be eligible for D-SNAP, a household must live or work in an identified disaster area, have been affected by the disaster, and meet certain eligibility criteria. Those who qualify will receive one month’s worth of benefits, equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size. This extra support will allow them to purchase groceries at participating stores or online retailers.

READ ALSO: Cook County Proposes New Property Tax Relief Program Using Late Fees to Help Soak Up Spike in Taxes

SNAP Extension Brings Relief to New Mexico Families Devastated by Wildfires and Floods

For many families in northern New Mexico, the extra $135 in SNAP benefits will be a lifeline. The D-SNAP program provides food assistance during crisis times, and this extension will help thousands of individuals and families recover from the devastating wildfires and floods by accessing vital groceries and essentials.

READ ALSO: $8,000 Credit Card Debt: How to Pay Off Balances Quickly and Avoid Years of Financial Struggle