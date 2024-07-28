IRS Digitizes Tax System with $80 Billion Boost Amid Service Challenges and Controversies

$80 Billion Boost Propels IRS Digital Overhaul Amid Call Center Woes and Legislative Battles IRS Modernizes with $80 Billion Boost: Digitized Tax Forms, New Auditors, and Direct File Controversy The IRS is digitizing the U.S. tax system after an $80 billion boost from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, according to the published article of THE HILL . New online forms including employer returns and affidavits are now available with smartphone access for some. Tax preparers can set up online payment plans and business tax accounts are consolidated for easier management. The IRS is upgrading infrastructure, doubling network bandwidth and updating IT systems to improve operations. They plan to hire thousands of auditors aiming for 4,088 by 2024 and 33,000 by 2029 despite challenges in finding skilled workers. In-person services are also expanding with more staff at assistance centers better call center efficiency, and reduced paper use. Community assistance visits will be available this summer in ten states and Puerto Rico.

While internal measures indicate improved service levels at the IRS the agency still faces significant challenges with 75 percent of calls during the 2024 filing season left unanswered or rerouted to automated responses as reported by the National Taxpayer Advocate. The Direct File pilot program a publicly administered counterpart to private tax preparation software remains a contentious issue. Republicans have opposed this initiative with recent legislative efforts aimed at discontinuing it. Despite these hurdles IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel remains optimistic emphasizing that the primary obstacle to providing better taxpayer service is funding. Werfel assured that the momentum for improvements at the IRS would continue, regardless of potential regulatory challenges following the recent Supreme Court ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo.

