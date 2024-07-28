Fentanyl Fiasco: 23 Years Behind Bars for Deadly Dealer

Fentanyl Fiasco Dealer Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Deadly Consequences of Illegal Drug Trade

According to DEA.gov, Rhett Barclay, a 23-year-old man, was sent to prison for 23 years for selling a dangerous drug called fentanyl. He was involved in three overdoses, two of which were very serious and almost killed people.

Two Lives Lost, One Sentence Imposed

Rhett gave a pill to two women, and they both took it. One of them died. Later, Rhett’s girlfriend took a pill he had and died while pregnant with their baby. The police and the government worked together to find out what happened and charged Rhett with a crime. He admitted that he did wrong and will now spend 23 years in prison.

