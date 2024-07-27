Shocking Abuse Exposed: Father and Girlfriend Jailed for Maltreating 12-Year-Old Daughter

Father and Girlfriend Accused of Years-Long Abuse

According to TrueCrimeNews, A sad story has come to light about a 12-year-old girl named Malinda. She was very sick and weak when she went to the hospital. The doctors said she had been starving and beaten for a long time. Her father, Rendall Hoagland, and his girlfriend, Cindy Warren, are now in big trouble. They have been accused of hurting Malinda very badly.

Child Abuse Uncovered: Police Find Disturbing Evidence of Long-Term Abuse

The police found some bad videos that showed Malinda being treated very poorly. She was tied up and yelled at by her father and girlfriend. They made her do hard work while she was tied up. The police also found messages on their phones that showed they were hiding what they did to Malinda from others. This is not the first time Cindy Warren has gotten in trouble for hurting a child. She was in trouble 15 years ago for lying about her husband beating their child. Now, Rendall Hoagland and Cindy Warren are in jail without bail, and the police want to make sure they get punished very seriously.

